Cyprus expands COVID booster shots to all aged 50 and over

By Associated Press
2021/11/04 21:37
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus expanded its COVID-19 vaccination booster shot drive on Thursday to include everyone 50 and over, as well as those who have been diagnosed as obese irrespective of age.

A precondition for receiving a booster shot is for six months to have elapsed since a person was fully vaccinated. Cyprus began administering booster shots last month to people aged 60 and over.

According to the latest available data, nearly 80% of adults, 40% of 16-17 year-olds and 25% of kids between 12-15 have been fully vaccinated.

Around one in 10 people on Cyprus have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic with some 570 having died as a result of the virus.

Updated : 2021-11-04 23:42 GMT+08:00

