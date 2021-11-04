West Indies wins T20 toss, elects to field against Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The defending champion West Indies won the toss and elected to field in Sri Lanka’s last match at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

West Indies, with a solitary victory, has a mathematical chance to qualify for the semifinals with a game against Australia also in hand. But it needs to beat Sri Lanka and up its net run rate.

Sri Lanka is already out of contention after beating only Bangladesh in its four Super 12 games.

West Indies retained the same XI which beat Bangladesh by three runs at Sharjah last Friday.

Sri Lanka made one change, dropping expensive fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and bringing in left-arm fast bowler Binura Fernando.

___

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

___

