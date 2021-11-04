Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 4, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;S;13;82%;66%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;33;23;Nice with sunshine;31;24;N;9;56%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;26;12;Sunny and very warm;27;12;NNE;3;34%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;17;12;Afternoon rain;14;11;W;16;67%;93%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;11;6;A couple of showers;12;8;WSW;14;84%;75%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and snow shower;5;1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-1;NW;5;86%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;0;Partly sunny, colder;7;-2;E;10;41%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clearing;-6;-12;Mostly sunny;-1;-9;WSW;15;55%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;37;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;21;SSE;10;62%;91%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Periods of sun;24;14;ENE;8;79%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Milder;19;14;Rain and drizzle;19;14;SSE;15;83%;80%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;NW;14;37%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;A thunderstorm;29;24;SE;7;81%;81%;4

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;WSW;6;84%;83%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;More clouds than sun;34;26;A t-storm around;33;26;S;9;68%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;15;8;More clouds than sun;16;6;N;11;61%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly cloudy;16;8;NNE;5;78%;66%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Very windy;23;14;Cooler with rain;16;7;NNW;10;75%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain;9;7;Low clouds breaking;11;8;WSW;15;70%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;18;8;A little rain;21;6;SE;8;64%;64%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;27;19;A t-storm around;28;19;WSW;10;64%;55%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler this morning;14;3;Partly sunny;11;2;WNW;12;70%;5%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;10;6;A brief shower;11;5;WSW;9;72%;49%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;20;8;Clouds and sun, warm;22;9;W;5;77%;8%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A thick cloud cover;14;4;Partly sunny, cooler;11;4;NW;9;65%;4%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid;26;15;Not as warm;21;9;SE;17;52%;6%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;29;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;NE;10;46%;58%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;21;9;Turning out cloudy;21;14;NE;10;57%;10%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, breezy, nice;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;NNE;20;46%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower in places;20;14;Decreasing clouds;18;14;SSE;14;59%;7%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;18;Mostly cloudy;31;19;SSE;6;56%;44%;7

Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A p.m. t-shower;30;25;W;7;85%;86%;2

Chicago, United States;Chilly with some sun;8;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;SSW;16;56%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;30;25;Showers around;28;24;SSE;10;83%;93%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;9;6;A couple of showers;10;7;W;15;73%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;NW;9;71%;7%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;14;4;Sunshine;16;4;SE;10;62%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;33;23;SE;17;62%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;26;17;Hazy sunshine;28;16;WSW;4;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny, mild;21;5;SW;9;26%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning cloudy;31;19;Hazy sunshine;30;18;NNW;10;56%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;35;24;Downpours;33;24;E;8;66%;85%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;5;More clouds than sun;11;8;SW;15;84%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;16;6;A shower or two;13;0;NNE;6;34%;59%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;12;Plenty of sunshine;18;12;NNW;10;49%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and humid;30;24;Humid;31;24;SSE;13;73%;18%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;ENE;13;27%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A shower and t-storm;28;22;WSW;8;80%;78%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;9;6;Periods of rain;7;4;W;16;96%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;8;72%;59%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;31;23;A morning shower;28;24;E;10;79%;55%;5

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;30;24;Windy with a shower;30;24;ENE;30;58%;58%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;29;22;A stray t-shower;30;21;E;10;62%;74%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;26;15;Partly sunny;23;12;NNW;16;55%;27%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;20;10;SSW;9;83%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSW;8;74%;82%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;34;26;Sunshine;33;27;NNE;11;59%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;29;15;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;NNW;21;48%;57%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;20;6;Sunshine;17;3;N;10;37%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Clouds and sun;34;20;NW;10;34%;0%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;22;10;Hazy sun;24;10;SSW;9;59%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Plenty of sun;37;25;N;13;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;14;11;A little rain;18;6;NW;10;68%;83%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;26;ENE;18;69%;77%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny intervals;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;8;67%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Turning cloudy;32;21;Hazy sun;32;20;N;9;49%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;8;78%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;15;4;A p.m. shower or two;17;3;ESE;13;40%;71%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SSW;9;80%;62%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Clearing;19;15;SSE;12;79%;7%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;18;10;Plenty of sun;18;9;NNE;11;58%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;10;3;Mostly sunny;10;7;WSW;10;74%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;SE;7;60%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;28;25;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SSW;12;67%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;2;NNE;10;57%;7%;3

Male, Maldives;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Morning showers;30;27;WSW;19;75%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;More clouds than sun;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;9;71%;56%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;E;10;64%;56%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;NNE;12;68%;30%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;22;8;Partly sunny;20;6;NNE;10;38%;6%;6

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;Heavy thunderstorms;26;22;NW;13;81%;86%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;10;8;Breezy in the p.m.;11;5;WSW;19;65%;19%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;SSE;14;61%;17%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;23;17;Winds subsiding;18;13;SE;26;66%;14%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;6;-1;Partly sunny;8;2;SW;2;65%;11%;2

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;9;5;A few showers;13;8;SW;17;77%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Showers around;34;27;SSE;9;56%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;27;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;15;N;14;67%;64%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;11;4;Mostly sunny;10;4;N;13;47%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;Sun, some clouds;28;13;WNW;10;60%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-11;-12;Cloudy and breezy;-4;-5;SW;25;80%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;20;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNE;12;58%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;6;0;Mostly sunny;5;1;SW;6;90%;18%;1

Ottawa, Canada;More sun than clouds;6;-3;Areas of low clouds;9;0;SW;12;68%;11%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A morning shower;31;27;E;21;66%;82%;10

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;23;A t-storm or two;30;24;NW;6;81%;71%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;11;80%;60%;9

Paris, France;A passing shower;11;6;Low clouds breaking;12;1;NNW;9;55%;11%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;23;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;S;19;61%;11%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;31;25;Rather cloudy;33;26;WNW;8;68%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ESE;18;70%;41%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;21;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;SE;8;62%;61%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;9;5;Low clouds breaking;9;3;WSW;11;60%;38%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny, mild;19;5;Hazy and mild;20;5;NE;6;75%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;Showers around;20;11;NE;12;63%;96%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;7;E;9;70%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;11;60%;8%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;7;5;A bit of rain;6;2;E;13;70%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;9;7;A couple of showers;10;6;WSW;16;87%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;25;20;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;12;74%;28%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;NE;8;23%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;18;8;A couple of showers;16;9;N;8;75%;82%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A touch of rain;10;4;Rain in the morning;11;6;SW;11;75%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;20;11;Variable cloudiness;18;13;WNW;9;63%;8%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;16;A couple of t-storms;27;17;ENE;10;77%;72%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;25;Sunshine, a shower;31;25;SE;16;70%;62%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;23;17;A t-storm or two;24;17;N;8;97%;70%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny and nice;22;10;ENE;9;21%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;SW;11;39%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NE;10;77%;84%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;NE;8;63%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;15;9;Rain and drizzle;11;6;S;15;75%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly cloudy;20;7;E;5;68%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;21;17;Rain and drizzle;19;17;E;18;86%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;11;73%;74%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;21;9;SSW;8;67%;65%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;25;A couple of showers;30;25;E;19;69%;71%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;8;5;Partly sunny;7;3;SW;9;75%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;19;18;Brief a.m. showers;20;18;NE;16;76%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;28;21;Warmer with sunshine;30;22;SE;9;65%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;9;5;A little rain;9;5;WSW;15;85%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, colder;9;-5;Sunny, but cold;7;-2;N;9;41%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;Mostly cloudy;14;9;E;9;77%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;21;12;Rain and drizzle;15;9;NW;8;56%;88%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;NNE;13;47%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;Very warm;29;17;ENE;7;50%;74%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;18;12;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;E;12;52%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;An afternoon shower;7;1;Partly sunny;9;4;W;12;64%;2%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy and very warm;33;23;Hot;33;22;NE;12;32%;5%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;22;16;A morning shower;21;15;WNW;11;75%;61%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of snow;-2;-13;A little a.m. snow;-8;-22;NNW;15;30%;59%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;14;8;Rain;10;5;SSE;11;71%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;12;5;Low clouds breaking;11;4;WNW;12;53%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;WSW;7;56%;5%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;10;6;A couple of showers;9;6;WSW;29;70%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;15;6;Breezy;10;5;WSW;26;76%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;13;12;Rain and drizzle;16;12;SSE;32;83%;84%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;25;WSW;6;70%;51%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;19;7;Clouds and sun, nice;16;5;NE;3;62%;32%;3

