Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

By Associated Press
2021/11/04 19:35
German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday.

The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase.

Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency, which were up 14.9%. Domestic orders dropped 5.9%, and those from elsewhere in the eurozone fell 7.3%.

For the third quarter as a whole, orders were up 1% compared with the previous three-month period, the ministry said.

Germany's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is progressing more slowly than originally anticipated amid concern about higher energy prices and stubborn bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and parts.

The Federal Statistical Office said last week that gross domestic product grew by 1.8% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter. That followed growth of 1.9% in the second quarter and a 1.9% decline in the first quarter.

The German government also cut its full-year growth forecast last week to 2.6% from the 3.5% it had predicted in April. Last year, GDP shrank by 4.9%.

“Today’s drop in domestic orders could already be a reflection of ongoing supply chain frictions and companies simply delaying new orders, knowing that delivery times are long anyway,” said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING in Frankfurt.

“For the time being, order books are still richly filled and every improvement of the supply chain should also lead to an immediate boost for industrial production.”

Updated : 2021-11-04 22:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week