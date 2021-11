ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results

Thursday At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy Paris Purse: €2,603,700 Surface: Hardcourt indoor PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (6).