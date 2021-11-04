Alexa
Taiwan pollster lambasts DPP's ‘anti-democratic’ candidate nomination measures for local races

You lambasts CEC’s decision on social media, saying democracy dead in DPP

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/04 20:54
Taiwan President and DPP Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan President and DPP Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) on Thursday (Nov. 4) lashed out at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate nomination system for electing city mayors and county commissioners, calling it "anti-democratic."

The DPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Wednesday passed the party’s candidate nomination measures for next year’s mayoral and county commissioner elections, You said. According to the measures, all local candidates in the six special municipalities and 16 counties across the country — except for Pingtung County, Keelung City, and Hsinchu City — will be chosen by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who doubles as DPP chairwoman.

You lambasted the CEC’s decision on social media, saying that democracy in the DPP is dead.

The party candidates to run for city mayors, county commissioners, and legislators should be chosen through party primaries, where local party members vote for their favorite candidates to represent the party in the races, You said. However, after the new measures were passed, Tsai will be the only person to cherry-pick the candidates, skipping the normal primary process

You said the “anti-democratic" operation has a familiar ring, as it was devised by the same group of “power-hungry cadres” who changed the rules for the DPP’s 2019 presidential primary in Tsai’s favor to the detriment of William Lai, afterward claiming the changes were in line with the party’s democratic procedures.

According to the pollster, not all resolutions passed by the CEC are the results of democratic and legal processes. He said the DPP’s ever-changing candidate nomination measures are a cover up for the president's “constant quest for power,” which has led her to require she handpick 19 candidates out of 22 running for city mayors and county commissioners.
William Lai
DPP
primary
candidate nomination
Central Executive Committee
Tsai Ing-wen

