German court sentences mother to life for killing her 5 kids

By Associated Press
2021/11/04 18:41
FILE-Teddy bears and candles are pictured at the entrance of an apartment building where five dead children were found in Solingen, Germany, Friday, S...
FILE-Teddy bears and candles are pictured at the entrance of an apartment building where five dead children were found in Solingen, Germany, Friday, S...

BERLIN (AP) — A 28-year-old mother in Germany was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the murder of five of her six children at their home in the western city of Solingen, German news agency dpa reported.

The regional court in Wuppertal established the particular gravity of the crime in its verdict. In most cases, such a finding rules out release from prison after 15 years, the amount of time often served by people given live sentences in Germany.

The children - Melina, Leonie, Sophie, Timo and Luca - were killed in September 2020. Prosecutors said their mother first sedated the youngsters and then either drowned or suffocated them, dpa reported. The children ranged in age from 1 to 8.

Prosecutors think a photo the woman's ex-partner sent showing him with a new companion prompted the killings. The mother had written back to the ex-partner that he would never see his children again, dpa reported.

The woman sent a sixth child, her eldest, to stay with his grandmother before the killings. She then tried to kill herself by jumping in front of a train at the Duesseldorf railway station and suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Updated : 2021-11-04 20:37 GMT+08:00

