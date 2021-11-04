Taiwanese carrier China Airlines to resume London flights in December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese carrier China Airlines announced it will resume weekly direct flights between Taipei and London in December, Liberty Times reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Thursday (Nov. 4) that the U.K. has been removed from the list of high-risk countries and that people arriving from there will not have to undergo 14 days at a government quarantine center, the report said.

According to China Airlines’ current plan, Flight No. CI081 will depart from Taoyuan International Airport for London every Friday, with the first flight scheduled for Dec. 3. Flight No. CI082 will depart from London for Taipei every Saturday.

EVA Air, another Taiwanese carrier, said that in light of the U.K.’s removal from the list of high-risk countries, the airline is assessing market demand for the Taipei-London route and looking into relevant personnel issues.

The airline added that information regarding flight schedules will be forthcoming on its official site.