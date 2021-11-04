The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition fundraised for HKD120,000 of artworks auctioned to fund women focused charity

The funds raised through the ExtraOrdinary Exhibition accounts for 30% of charity’s budget to help Hong Kong women battle the risks of gynecological cancer

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 November 2021 - Opening conversations on women's health is no easy feat, yet the Karen Leung Foundation's (KLF), The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition, is a health awareness program that proves to be powerful. Across the last 6 weeks and various locations, the exhibition has sold 25% of their selected artworks and has set goal to raise half a million Hong Kong dollars.

"The ugly truth is that over 2,000 women annually in Hong Kong are diagnosed with at least one major form of gynecological cancer," says Katharina Reimer, Executive Director of The Karen Leung Foundation. "And with the lack of communication and knowledge, many miss early treatment. So, we want to bring the local community together to change this difficult conversation into something more relatable – art."

The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition features over 40 artworks from local and international artists, carrying paintings, photography, sculptures, and NFT art. Each piece carefully selected from Hong Kong's rising artists like Claudia Chanhoi, Ka Ying Wong, Vox Vanguard, and more, to interpret a woman's life experience.

Reimer says the foundation's community and outreach has grown exponentially with many interests from businesses, corporates, and high-level individuals. A women-led and women-focused insurance brokerage firm, Alea, begins their partnership with KLF to raise awareness on women-related health issues and donating a portion of each of their sales to support all their programs.

To further spread the word of women's health and risks of gynaecological cancer, KLF and the Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation (HKYAF) has released a dance film titled, "BREATHE", embodying the feminine experience. Directed by Lindsey McAllister, the choreography delves into the emotional toll of one who would suffer from cancer and hopes that this art of expression will resonate with the audience and bring light to women's wellbeing.

Proceeds raised from the art exhibition will be used to fund all of KLF's programs to educate, prevent, and provide support services to women at risk of gynecological cancer. The final leg of this year's exhibition will be displayed at The Hari Hong Kong until 3rd January 2022, and the online catalogue will be available until 31st December 2021.

THE EXTRAORDINARY EXHIBITION @ THE HARI HONG KONG

Location: The Hari Hong Kong, 330 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai

Duration: 29 September 2021 to 3 January 2022

Price: Free

The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition images:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XAEY4Ae_RKCEyugVwwqpH9Fg5olXLKM-/view?usp=sharing





ABOUT THE KAREN LEUNG FOUNDATION

The Karen Leung Foundation (KLF) www.karenleungfoundation.org is working to save lives in Hong Kong by raising awareness of gynaecological cancer, educating women to increase rates of early detection and ensuring that women in treatment have access to optimal medical care. Founded in 2013, we are the first and only organization in Hong Kong solely devoted to women's gynaecological cancers. To date, the Karen Leung Foundation has raised more than HK$27 million to fight gynaecological cancer and help Hong Kong girls and women. The Karen Leung Foundation honors the memory of Karen Leung, a hedge fund trader, who died at age 35 following a diagnosis of metastatic cervical cancer.

https://twitter.com/KarenLeungFdn

https://www.facebook.com/KarenLeungFoundation

https://www.instagram.com/karenleungfoundation/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLUQgnEgj3ULRyfa7h9sMeg





#TheKarenLeungFoundation