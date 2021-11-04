Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Value of Taiwan’s semiconductor production to reach NT$4.5 trillion in 2022

Chip sector benefits from surging demand during COVID-19 pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/04 17:05
Taiwan's semiconductor industry is continuing its surge. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan's semiconductor industry is continuing its surge. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The value of Taiwan’s semiconductor production will reach NT$4.5 trillion (US$161.4 billion) next year and NT$5 trillion in 2025, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) said Thursday (Nov. 4).

The year-on-year rise amounts to 25.9%, a level higher than the global average, the Liberty Times reported. At a forum on Thursday, the ITRI named the semiconductor sector and its supply chain in Taiwan as the most prominent beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic.

International demand for products of the integrated circuit sector is so high that factories are operating at full capacity, the ITRI said. The global market for semiconductors is likely to surge by 25.1% in 2021 and by a further 10.1% next year.

This year is the third in a row that the country’s computer chip production value has grown by at least 10%, according to the ITRI.
semiconductor
semiconductor industry
Industrial Technology Research Institute
ITRI

RELATED ARTICLES

India in talks with TSMC on mega multibillion dollar investment plan
India in talks with TSMC on mega multibillion dollar investment plan
2021/11/02 13:52
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's Arizona fab 'on track, on time': VP for Global Affairs
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's Arizona fab 'on track, on time': VP for Global Affairs
2021/10/31 11:45
Taiwan manufacturing value to surge by 21.26% in 2021
Taiwan manufacturing value to surge by 21.26% in 2021
2021/10/28 17:46
Taiwan delegation gifts Lithuania with drones, signs MOU
Taiwan delegation gifts Lithuania with drones, signs MOU
2021/10/28 15:09
Taiwan wins 7 ‘R&D 100 Awards’
Taiwan wins 7 ‘R&D 100 Awards’
2021/10/27 10:50