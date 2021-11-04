Taiwan president meets with European Parliament delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Nov. 4) met with the European Parliament delegation, expressing the desire to create a partnership to combat disinformation and defend democracy.

The delegation, which is comprised of a few parliamentarians from the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation (INGE), is visiting Taiwan to discuss effective countermeasures against disinformation with relevant think tanks and civil society organizations, CNA reported.

The president said she was grateful for Europe’s support for closer relations with Taiwan, noting that the European Parliament recently passed a report on maintaining Taiwan-EU relations and cooperation.

Tsai also said she is eager to build a democratic alliance against false information. She pointed out that over the past few years, the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), jointly established by Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan, has continued to include more countries to strengthen international cooperation in law enforcement, cybercrime, and combating disinformation, per CNA.

Tsai said that amidst a wide range of global challenges, Taiwan has expanded cooperation to other regions aside from the Indo-Pacific. In September, GCTF shifted its focus to Europe for the first time, discussing the shift of the global supply chain with the Czech Republic, she said.

Through seminars, Taiwan is willing to share its experiences with Europe, deepen mutual partnerships, and jointly ensure a democratic and free lifestyle for the East Asian country and its European allies.

The delegation is scheduled to depart Taiwan on Nov. 5.