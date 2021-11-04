Kaohsiung Metro to provide more frequent weekend services from Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Metro will start to provide more frequent services on weekends and resume its midnight last train from Friday (Nov. 5), as passenger volume has climbed over the last few months, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. (KRTC) said in a press release on Thursday (Nov. 4).

As the public feels safer taking mass transportation following continuous reports of low COVID-19 case numbers in the country, Kaohsiung Metro’s daily passenger volume increased from 64,000 in August to 84,000 in September and 113,000 in October, Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit said.

In response to the increase in rides, Kaohsiung Metro will boost service frequency on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, beginning this Friday, according to the company.

The off-peak frequency of Red Line trains will increase from every 10 minutes to a maximum of every eight minutes on Fridays. As for the peak weekend hours, the train frequency on the line will be adjusted from every 8 minutes to every 4-6 minutes, while the frequency during off-peak weekend hours will be 6-8 minutes.

With regard to the Orange Line, train frequency will be adjusted from every 10 minutes to every 5-8 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays, KRTC added.