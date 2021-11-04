Citi Hong Kong Continues to Underpin the Success of FinTech

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 November 2021 -

Photo 1

https://bit.ly/3k5rgNw





Citi Hong Kong continues to support the annual flagship Hong Kong FinTech Week. As Diamond Sponsor, Citi's line-up of ten speakers this year share their expertise and views to propel fintech development in Hong Kong. Citi CEO Jane Fraser delivered a keynote speech "Citi: Innovating for the Digital World" on November 3, where she discussed the acceleration in digital worldwide, how Citi fosters the fintech ecosystem in the new digital era and what opportunities lie ahead.

Photo 2

https://bit.ly/3GShdF9













Citi Hong Kong is pleased to be the Diamond Sponsor of "Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021" and continues to foster the development of FinTech in the city.

From left to right: Lawrence Lam, Consumer Business Manager, Citibank Hong Kong; Angel Ng, CEO for Citi Hong Kong and Macau; and Vishal Kapoor, Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi Hong Kong, attended the opening ceremony of "Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021".

Photo 3

https://bit.ly/3bHlFIt

Lawrence Lam, Consumer Business Manager, Citibank Hong Kong attended "Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021".

Photo 4

https://bit.ly/3k7eOg2

Citibank Hong Kong Consumer Business Manager Lawrence Lam joined the conference session "Pandemic: Accelerating the Digital Transformation" with industry experts to exchange views on "Know Your Customer" and enhancing customer experience through technology.