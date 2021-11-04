Alexa
Taiwan’s Asus unveils VivoBook 13 Slate detachable OLED laptop

2-in-1 laptop starts at US$600, will be available in December

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/04 15:39
Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED. (Asus photo)

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED. (Asus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus is gearing up to release a 13.3-inch Windows 11 detachable two-in-one laptop with an OLED screen.

The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED can display 1.07 billion colors, according to Asus. Its widescreen display comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut range and up to 550 nits peak brightness, the company claims.

The screen has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, in addition to being DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, according to Engadget. Asus added that the display has a 0.2 ms response time and blue light levels up to 70% lower than an LCD screen.

The device sports a quad-core Intel processor up to 3.3 GHz, up to 256 GB of SSD storage, and up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, per Engadget. The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED supports WiFi 6, has two USB-C ports, a 3.5 mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

It comes with a 5-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear sensor, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, according to CNET. A keyboard, stylus, and cover stand are also included as standard.

Asus says the new device can run for over nine hours on a single charge, while charging the battery to 60% capacity only takes around 39 minutes using a USB-C charger. The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED starts at US$600 (NT$16,713) and will be available in December.
Updated : 2021-11-04 16:16 GMT+08:00

