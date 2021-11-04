Taiwan hospital starts booster trial mixing different COVID-19 vaccines

A sample of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Medigen is displayed at the company in Hsinchu in northern Taiwan on Feb. 20, 2020. A sample of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Medigen is displayed at the company in Hsinchu in northern Taiwan on Feb. 20, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH) in Taoyuan will conduct a trial for booster COVID-19 shots with results expected as early as March next year.

The experiment involves 400 participants from high-risk communities, including frontline medical workers and aircrew. They will have received two AstraZeneca (AZ) doses before the trial begins, wrote CNA.

The study is divided into four groups, each comprising 100 participants, who will receive a dose of Medigen, Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), or Moderna, or a half dose of Moderna as a booster.

The research will investigate the safety and immunogenicity of the various booster pairings while providing a source of reference for the country’s rollout of a third COVID shot.

In a separate trial carried out by the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), preliminary results have suggested greater potency in combating the virus from a combination of AZ and Moderna vaccines than that from two AZ doses.

Taiwan has yet to implement a booster program, saying more information and expert advice is needed. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of a booster from the same brand with which an individual has been inoculated or a different available COVID vaccine.