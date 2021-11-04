Taiwan foreign ministry to closely observe upcoming Honduran presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it is keeping a close eye on the upcoming Honduras presidential elections, following reports that the Honduran opposition party candidate plans to establish diplomatic relations with China.

The Central American country, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, is set to hold a presidential election on Nov. 28. LIBRE candidate Xiomara Castro previously said she would "immediately open diplomatic and commercial relations with China” after her election victory and that she will order audits of Honduras' domestic and foreign debts and "make readjustments."

Florencia Miao-hung Hsie (謝妙宏), MOFA's director-general for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, on Thursday (Nov. 4) said that since Taiwan and Honduras established diplomatic relations 80 years ago, many bilateral cooperation projects have been widely welcomed by the Honduran government and opposition parties, CNA reported. She said that in September of this year, MOFA sent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) to Honduras to participate in a cooperative project assisting with post-disaster reconstruction.

Hsie added that Taiwan is a “trustworthy partner of Honduras” and that in the future, Taiwan will continue to join hands with like-minded countries to boost development in the Central American nation, per CNA.

On Wednesday, Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) said Taiwan should not worry about Castro’s intention to switch recognition because Hondurans realize that Taiwan is a reliable ally, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.