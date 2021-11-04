Alexa
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case

Taiwan reports 1 imported COVID case from Italy

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/04 14:12
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Nov. 4) reported one new local COVID-19 case.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) that afternoon announced one imported COVID case and one new local infection. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 847.

Local cases

The sole local case reported on Thursday, case No. 16,539, is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who began to experience general fatigue, wheezing, and loss of appetite on Oct. 19. As the symptoms failed to subside, the man sought medical attention on Nov. 2.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nove. 4 with a Ct value of 34 and a positive test result for antibodies to the virus. The health department is currently searching for contacts in his case.

