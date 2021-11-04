'How to buy house in Taiwan Province after unification' trending in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An article outlining suggestions on investing in real estate in Taiwan after China supposedly conquers the country surfaced on Chinese social media this week.

On Monday (Nov. 1), an article titled "After unification, how to buy a house in Taiwan Province" was posted on QQ, Weibo, and WeChat by a Chinese real estate blogger who goes by the handle "Wuhan Uncle Kai" (武漢凱叔). In his article, which was subsequently scrubbed but can still be seen on the Wayback Machine archive, he introduced the current status of urban development in Taiwan and gave his suggestions on the best areas to invest after China hypothetically succeeds in seizing Taiwan.

In a section titled "Which one is worth buying?" Kai first touched on Greater Taipei, saying, "Although powerful, the hinterland is small, the housing prices are high, and housing prices are too high." He determined that from an investment perspective "I can only say that it is not the first choice."

He then tried to simplify matters by breaking Taiwan up into three zones, "The Taipei Economic Circle, the Taichung Economic Circle, and the Tainan Economic Circle." He noted that each zone has its own harbor, including Port of Keelung, Port of Taichung, and Port of Kaohsiung.

The author pointed out that Kaohsiung is the economic powerhouse of southern Taiwan with a GDP of about 450 billion Chinese Yuan (NT$2 trillion). However, he did not recommend Kaoshiung as an investment destination because it has a relatively old infrastructure, while Tainan has a "deep Green base, which is unfriendly to the Mainland," and it is the farthest of the three areas from China.

His conclusion was that the Taichung Basin is the best choice due to its large size of 400 square kilometers, its geographic position in the heart of Taiwan, its being across from Quanzhou, and its close proximity to Taipei and Tainan. He said that Taichung is a relatively new city with much vacant land and lower housing prices.

According to Kai, China plans on building three high-speed rail lines to Taiwan after it overthrows the democratically elected government, including routes to Taipei, Taichung, and Tainan. He predicted that the Taichung line would be the least difficult to construct as the water depth in the strait is more shallow, the distance is more narrow at 168 kilometers, and the area is less impacted by typhoons.

The blogger claimed that beyond a brief bump in housing prices from post-pandemic recovery, Taiwan's population is declining and that the economic situation is "not optimistic," while wages have not risen for many years with sluggish economic growth. He asserted that compared with Chinese cities with similar populations, the return on investment is currently not very high in Taiwan.

However, Kai argued that following China's takeover of Taiwan, it will see a "rare wave of investment opportunities." He reasoned that based on past historical events, an estimate can be made on how Taiwan's property market will perform after unification occurs.

He estimates that following the war, real estate prices will plummet by 50%. Based on Taichung's "superior location and huge room for development," Kai predicted that a big return can be made on the cheap properties available in the city.

Kai then suggested "two tricks" for would-be investors in Taiwan after the war:

1. Join the People's Liberation Army (PLA)

Men who "bravely participate" in the war can buy houses in Taichung after victory is achieved, wrote Kai. As for areas of Taichung, he recommended Beitun and Xitun districts, as they are similar to the Wuhan Optical Valley Software Park.

2. Find a wife in Taiwan first

He recommended that Chinese men pick a Taiwanese bride and set up business in Taichung first. Once China completes its invasion of Taiwan, he boasted that these men would have would only need to buy a few more apartment suites and "just wait to get rich."