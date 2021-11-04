Alexa
Quick goal, Stroud's 1st goal lift Austin over KC, 3-1

By Associated Press
2021/11/04 11:29
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored on a wide-open header 30 seconds into the game and Austin went on to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jared Stroud assisted on the first goal and scored the third as expansion Austin (9-20-4) kept Kansas City (17-9-7) from controlling its own destiny in the battle for the top seed in the Western Conference. Seattle has a one-point lead heading into Sunday's season-ending games.

Julio Cascante scored on a header in the 22nd minute to put Austin on top and Stroud scored his first MSL goal in the 60th minute.

Johnny Russell converted a header for Kanas City in the 65th minute, extending his points streak to 10 games. He only had an assist in his previous game, also a loss.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-04 12:57 GMT+08:00

