Designer of 'cool green building' gives scoop on Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital

Chang Ching-hwa (third from right) led design of Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital. (NCKUH photo) Chang Ching-hwa (third from right) led design of Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital. (NCKUH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As construction began in Tainan on the country's first smart geriatric hospital, the design team behind the green building recently explained the rationale for the concept and how the facility is going to shape a new healthcare landscape in Taiwan.

National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) is building the country's first geriatric facility aimed at mitigating the impact of the "super-aging" crisis and will cater to the physical and mental health of the elderly, not just with advanced information and communication technologies but with a human touch.

"The building is designed to introduce more greenery and natural light into the building. Each floor of the 12-floor facility comes with balcony plants and a botanical garden and incorporates local cultural elements into the design to make patients and visitors feel as relaxed and comfortable as possible," said Chang Ching-hwa (張清華), co-founder of award-winning architecture design firm Bio-architecture Formosana (九典).

No one knows Tainan better than Chang. The NCKU graduate and successful female entrepreneur was born and raised in the city and has designed several green landmarks in the country.

"My idea is to create a comfortable, functional, and inspiring space for users. They will feel like walking into another corner of their neighborhood to be greeted by a bright and pleasant ambiance," she said.

In addition to the energy-efficient and sustainable design of the building, Chang is planning "relaxing corners" adjacent to each nursing station for elderly patients to gather and socialize. Studies have indicated such areas can reduce illness- and treatment-related distress, shaping spaces to reinforce care for the patients.

The most popular sustainable projects designed by Chang include Taipei Public Library Beitou Branch and the Shalun Green Energy Technology Demonstration Site. The library was named among the "10 coolest green buildings in the world" by travel website When On Earth.



The design of the geriatric hospital in Tainan. (NCKU photo)