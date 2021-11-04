Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Designer of 'cool green building' gives scoop on Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital

NCKU graduate and renowned woman architect aims to build different kind of hospital

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/04 16:47
Chang Ching-hwa (third from right) led design of Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital. (NCKUH photo) 

Chang Ching-hwa (third from right) led design of Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital. (NCKUH photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As construction began in Tainan on the country's first smart geriatric hospital, the design team behind the green building recently explained the rationale for the concept and how the facility is going to shape a new healthcare landscape in Taiwan.

National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) is building the country's first geriatric facility aimed at mitigating the impact of the "super-aging" crisis and will cater to the physical and mental health of the elderly, not just with advanced information and communication technologies but with a human touch.

"The building is designed to introduce more greenery and natural light into the building. Each floor of the 12-floor facility comes with balcony plants and a botanical garden and incorporates local cultural elements into the design to make patients and visitors feel as relaxed and comfortable as possible," said Chang Ching-hwa (張清華), co-founder of award-winning architecture design firm Bio-architecture Formosana (九典).

No one knows Tainan better than Chang. The NCKU graduate and successful female entrepreneur was born and raised in the city and has designed several green landmarks in the country.

"My idea is to create a comfortable, functional, and inspiring space for users. They will feel like walking into another corner of their neighborhood to be greeted by a bright and pleasant ambiance," she said.

In addition to the energy-efficient and sustainable design of the building, Chang is planning "relaxing corners" adjacent to each nursing station for elderly patients to gather and socialize. Studies have indicated such areas can reduce illness- and treatment-related distress, shaping spaces to reinforce care for the patients.

The most popular sustainable projects designed by Chang include Taipei Public Library Beitou Branch and the Shalun Green Energy Technology Demonstration Site. The library was named among the "10 coolest green buildings in the world" by travel website When On Earth.

Designer of 'cool green building' gives scoop on Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital
The design of the geriatric hospital in Tainan. (NCKU photo)
geriatric hospital
NCKUH
NCKU
sustainable building

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese author thriving in NCKU Chinese literature program
Taiwanese author thriving in NCKU Chinese literature program
2021/11/03 14:26
Taiwan’s NCKU signs deal with tech startups to digitize campus
Taiwan’s NCKU signs deal with tech startups to digitize campus
2021/10/26 16:44
Construction kicks off at Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital
Construction kicks off at Taiwan's first smart geriatric hospital
2021/10/25 13:37
Taiwan president attends semiconductor academy opening at NCKU
Taiwan president attends semiconductor academy opening at NCKU
2021/10/22 15:24
NCKU, Yi Tzai Association discuss strategic digitizing and sustainability in Taiwan
NCKU, Yi Tzai Association discuss strategic digitizing and sustainability in Taiwan
2021/10/22 11:25

Updated : 2021-11-04 17:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case