US president supports closer Taiwan-Lithuania relations

Lithuanian head of state says Biden backs Baltic nation's Taiwan Strait policies

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/04 12:21
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said that U.S. President Biden pledged to support the mutual establishment of representative offices in Taiwan and Lithuania.

According to Baltic News Service, during an informal conversation with Biden at the UN COP26, Nauseda said that the U.S. president expressed his concerns on the situation in the Taiwan Strait and pledged to support the Baltic nation’s policies regarding China and Taiwan, CNA reported.

Nauseda said that the opening of the Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, demonstrates the Baltic country’s “independent diplomacy” and does not violate its "one China" policy, per CNA.

He said that Lithuania wants to establish cultural and economic relations around the world and does not seek to cause any conflicts.

In late October, a Taiwanese delegation led by National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) visited Lithuania and signed six memoranda of understanding in semiconductors and other fields, paving the way for closer bilateral economic and trade cooperation, CNA said.

Taiwan’s representative office in Vilnius will be opened by the end of this year, while Lithuania’s office will be set up early next year.
Gitanas Nauseda
Lithuania
Taiwan
Lithuania-Taiwan relations
China
Joe Biden
U.S. president

Updated : 2021-11-04 14:31 GMT+08:00

