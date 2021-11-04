Turner hits 7 3s, has 25 points in Pacers' win over Knicks

New York Knicks' Obi Toppin (1) shoots in front of Indiana Pacers' Goga Bitadze (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3... New York Knicks' Obi Toppin (1) shoots in front of Indiana Pacers' Goga Bitadze (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Nov. ... Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau argues a call during the first half of the teama's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Nov.... New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau argues a call during the first half of the teama's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in the Indiana Pacers' 111-98 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Turner scored the first eight points of the game — and the Pacers never trailed. Caris LeVert added 21 points for Indiana.

RJ Barrett led New York with 23 points, and Julius Randle added 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Knicks pulled to 85-83 on Derrick Rose’s basket, but the Pacers scored the next five points to regain control.

Turner left the game in the second quarter after taking a blow to the head from Julius Randle while taking a charge. He returned in the second half and opened with a 3-pointer in the first minute in the third quarter.

Indiana shot 45.3% in the first half to take a 59-50 lead. The Pacers made nine 3-pointers in the opening half, while the Knicks were 4 of 16.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Rose surpassed 12,000 career points with driving layup in the first quarter. Rose finished with 13 points. … Center Nerlens Noel made his season debut Wednesday after missing all four preseason games and the first seven regular-season games with a knee injury. Noel finished with two points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon returned to starting lineup after missing the last three games with strained left hamstring. Brogdon finished with 17 points.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Milwaukee on Friday night.

Pacers: At Portland on Friday night.