Montreal 2, Houston 0

|Houston
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Montreal
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Montreal, Camacho, 3, 58th minute; 2, Montreal, Miller, 1 (Mihailovic), 62nd.
Goalies_Houston, Kyle Morton, Marko Maric; Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis.
Yellow Cards_Hoffmann, Houston, 44th; Lassiter, Houston, 53rd; Carrasquilla, Houston, 85th; Breza, Montreal, 90th+1.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Peter Balciunas, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.
Houston_Kyle Morton; Alejandro Fuenmayor, Sam Junqua, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker; Darwin Ceren (Adalberto Carrasquilla, 71st), Griffin Dorsey (Tyler Pasher, 62nd), Memo Rodriguez (Juan Castilla, 81st), Matias Vera (Joe Corona, 62nd); Ian Hoffmann, Ariel Lassiter (Fafa Picault, 71st).
Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Ahmed Hamdi (Samuel Piette, 67th), Djordje Mihailovic (Lassi Lappalainen, 74th), Joaquin Torres (Matko Miljevic, 83rd), Victor Wanyama (Maciel, 67th); Sunusi Ibrahim (Romell Quioto, 67th).