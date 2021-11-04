Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — News that Taiwan on Wednesday (Nov. 3) lifted a ban on migrant workers was tempered by calls by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief to limit entry or fully close borders to foreign workers over the two-month period when many Taiwanese will be returning for the Lunar New Year.

During a meeting of the Legislative Yuan's Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee on Wednesday (Nov. 3), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the center had approved a Ministry of Labor (MOL) proposal that enables migrant workers to enter the country, with immediate effect. The MOL plan will allow in migrant workers in accordance with a point-based system.

Under the new scheme, points will be allotted based on a migrant worker's vaccination status, the COVID situation in their country, and the epidemic prevention plan of their prospective employer. The more points a foreign worker receives, the greater their priority for entry.

However, the Mainland Affairs Council and Overseas Community Affairs Council estimate that 40,000 people will be returning to Taiwan during the Lunar New year holiday, which runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6. Chen frankly stated that this figure could be underestimated and that there will only be 26,800 epidemic prevention hotel rooms and 1,500 rooms in quarantine centers available, with the center aiming to increase the former by 3,400 rooms and the latter to a total of 3,500.

When asked by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lai Hui-yuan (賴惠員) if this massive influx of returnees would affect migrant workers arriving at the same time, Chen said the CECC has already recommended to the MOL that the entry of migrant workers be restricted from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 or that the ban be reimposed. The MOL has yet to issue a response to this request by the CECC.