Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taipei set to ban sale of vaping and heated tobacco products

Capital leads Taiwan in enforcing ban, citing health threats and addiction risk for juveniles in particular

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/04 11:08
In this Jan. 2, 2020, file photo, vaping devices are displayed at a store in New York.

In this Jan. 2, 2020, file photo, vaping devices are displayed at a store in New York. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A ban on electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) passed the third reading at the Taipei City Council on Wednesday (Nov. 3), positioning the capital to become the first city in Taiwan to outlaw novel tobacco products.

The city ordinance stipulates that the manufacture, import, sale, supply, display, or advertising of the products is illegal, while their use is banned within 50 meters of school campuses. The regulation is pending Cabinet approval, wrote CNA.

Violators will be fined between NT$10,000 (US$359) and NT$50,000. Juveniles busted using e-cigarettes or HTPs will be required to receive education about ways to quit smoking, and absences from these classes will incur penalties ranging from NT$2,000 to NT$10,000.

The city's Department of Health suggested businesses selling vaping and heated tobacco products have misled the public by claiming such alternatives help wean people off smoking. However, up to 80% of e-liquid refills are found to contain nicotine in annual sampling inspections led by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which indicates the risk of addiction, said the department.

The apparent health threat such products can pose has also been a major reason for the tightening of rules.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the “higher levels of toxins in HTP aerosols than in conventional cigarette smoke,” while a study published by the Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis in March indicated that at least 164 of the 1,064 chemicals found in vaping devices available in Australia were toxic, according to the John Tung Foundation.

The new products have proved to be appealing to youths, in part due to the various flavors. Last month the Consumers’ Foundation flagged the prevalence of such merchandise on e-commerce platforms.

The review of a proposed amendment to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act has hit a snag as the Cabinet debates the need to separately regulate e-cigarettes and HTPs. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has promised to submit it for legislative reading by the end of this year, reported China Times.

Taipei set to ban sale of vaping and heated tobacco products
E-cigarettes and other contraband found on Taiwan's e-commerce platforms. (CNA photo)
vaping
HTP
heated tobacco products
electronic cigarette
e-cigarette
Taipei
Taiwan
tobacco

RELATED ARTICLES

'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
2021/11/03 17:48
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
2021/11/03 16:44
Taiwan manufacturing indicator flashes yellow-red light for 5th month in row
Taiwan manufacturing indicator flashes yellow-red light for 5th month in row
2021/11/03 15:43
Taiwan establishes task force against China’s election-meddling deepfakes
Taiwan establishes task force against China’s election-meddling deepfakes
2021/11/03 15:13
Taipei Jazz Festival 2021 to feature award-winning Taiwanese musical artists
Taipei Jazz Festival 2021 to feature award-winning Taiwanese musical artists
2021/11/03 15:06

Updated : 2021-11-04 11:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC