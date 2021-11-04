Alexa
Senior US military official predicts China unlikely to attack Taiwan within 2 years

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff says Washington remains committed to Taiwan Relations Act

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/04 10:41
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley says that China is unlikely to invade Taiwan in the very near future.

Milley attended the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday (Nov. 3), during which he speculated China will probably not attack Taiwan within the next two years.

With regard to whether the U.S. will help defend Taiwan militarily, Milley only reiterated Washington's commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act and the three U.S.-Sino communiqués and underscored the importance of Taiwan Strait peace, CNA reported. However, he said that the U.S. military is capable of responding to any conflict around the world.

When asked whether the U.S. will adjust its Taiwan policy from strategic ambiguity to a more direct one, Milley said that everything has its pros and cons, and there are always risks no matter which direction Washington chooses to pursue.

He said that the U.S. must carefully consider the consequences of its decisions related to Taiwan, adding that the U.S.’ strategic ambiguity has been successful so far and is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, per CNA.
