Fox reaches deal with UEFA for next 2 European Championships

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Sports will be the broadcast home of the next two European Championships after reaching a six-year agreement with UEFA.

Fox takes over the rights from ESPN, which had covered the last four Euros. The deal begins with the Nations League in June.

The rights also include UEFA national team competitions, including FIFA World Cup and Euro qualifiers, and all friendly matches controlled by UEFA.

Fox also has the rights to the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup, Copa América and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“We are thrilled to welcome UEFA’s most-coveted events to FOX Sports’ unrivaled soccer portfolio,” FOX Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks said in a statement. “The Euros fit perfectly into the world’s greatest tournaments, solidifying FOX Sports’ summer of soccer through 2028.”

