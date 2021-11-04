AP Source: Giants C Buster Posey will announce retirement

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb, middle, meets on the mound with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and catcher Buster Posey during the fourth in... San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb, middle, meets on the mound with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and catcher Buster Posey during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, left, hits a single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a b... Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, left, hits a single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, reacts after striking out next to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, middle, and umpire Doug Eddings (... San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, reacts after striking out next to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, middle, and umpire Doug Eddings (88) during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits a double in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the first inning of Game 5 of a baseball Na... San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits a double in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the first inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because Posey had yet to make his decision public.

The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.

Posey, whose contract includes a $3 million buyout, helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012 by playing regularly down the stretch as he demonstrated his health and durability during his 12th major league season.

He batted .304 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, showing his surgically repaired right hip had finally regained full strength three years post-op.

The 34-year-old Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign to care for prematurely born adopted twin girls.

The Athletic first reported Posey's pending retirement.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports