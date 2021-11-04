Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alaska US Senate candidate announces Trump fundraiser plans

By Associated Press
2021/11/04 04:58
Alaska US Senate candidate announces Trump fundraiser plans

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Kelly Tshibaka, who is running for the Alaska U.S. Senate seat held by fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski, announced plans Wednesday for a fundraiser hosted by former President Donald Trump.

Tshibaka’s campaign provided a copy of an invitation for the fundraiser that shows it is set for February at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

“It’s a great honor to have the endorsement and enthusiastic support of President Trump and I am thrilled that he will be hosting this event,” Tshibaka said in a statement.

Tshibaka, a former commissioner of the state Department of Administration, announced plans to run for the Senate in late March. Murkowski hasn't formally announced any reelection plans but has been raising money.

Tshibaka has lagged behind Murkowski in quarterly fundraising totals, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Alaska voters last year passed an initiative to end party primaries and institute ranked-choice voting for general elections. Under the system, the top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the general election.

The state Division of Elections shows nine candidates so far have filed paperwork to appear on the primary ballot. Murkowski and Tshibaka have filed statements of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission but have not yet filed with the state elections office.

Updated : 2021-11-04 08:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024