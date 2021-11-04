Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dravid appointed India's new head coach after T20 World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/11/04 04:02
Dravid appointed India's new head coach after T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has appointed Rahul Dravid to take over from Ravi Shastri as head coach for a two-year term after the T20 World Cup ends later this month.

“It is an absolute honor to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, I am really looking forward to this role,” Dravid said in a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday.

Dravid’s term begins with the home series against New Zealand, starting from Nov. 17.

“Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA (National Cricket Academy), U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day,” Dravid said. “There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hoped his former teammate Dravid “will take Indian cricket to new heights.”

“Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction,” Ganguly said.

Dravid has previously coached at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for four years. Under him, India twice reached the Under-19 World Cup finals, winning one against Australia in 2018. He also served as interim coach during India’s limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in July.

New Zealand’s tour to India includes three T20s and two test matches, which will be followed by the tour of South Africa for three tests, three ODIs and four T20s. India is also scheduled to host West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa during its 2021-22 home season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-04 06:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024