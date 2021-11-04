BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2473
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2457
|2481
|2405
|2424
|Down
|33
|Jan
|2473
|Down
|34
|Mar
|2510
|2527
|2460
|2473
|Down
|34
|May
|2524
|2542
|2479
|2491
|Down
|33
|Jul
|2532
|2545
|2488
|2497
|Down
|30
|Sep
|2530
|2545
|2494
|2500
|Down
|27
|Dec
|2529
|2542
|2494
|2499
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2525
|2535
|2492
|2496
|Down
|23
|May
|2527
|2528
|2488
|2492
|Down
|22
|Jul
|2498
|2502
|2487
|2487
|Down
|22
|Sep
|2485
|2499
|2483
|2483
|Down
|17