BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2473 Down 34 Dec 2457 2481 2405 2424 Down 33 Jan 2473 Down 34 Mar 2510 2527 2460 2473 Down 34 May 2524 2542 2479 2491 Down 33 Jul 2532 2545 2488 2497 Down 30 Sep 2530 2545 2494 2500 Down 27 Dec 2529 2542 2494 2499 Down 24 Mar 2525 2535 2492 2496 Down 23 May 2527 2528 2488 2492 Down 22 Jul 2498 2502 2487 2487 Down 22 Sep 2485 2499 2483 2483 Down 17