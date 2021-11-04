Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/04 03:17
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2473 Down 34
Dec 2457 2481 2405 2424 Down 33
Jan 2473 Down 34
Mar 2510 2527 2460 2473 Down 34
May 2524 2542 2479 2491 Down 33
Jul 2532 2545 2488 2497 Down 30
Sep 2530 2545 2494 2500 Down 27
Dec 2529 2542 2494 2499 Down 24
Mar 2525 2535 2492 2496 Down 23
May 2527 2528 2488 2492 Down 22
Jul 2498 2502 2487 2487 Down 22
Sep 2485 2499 2483 2483 Down 17

Updated : 2021-11-04 05:21 GMT+08:00

Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024