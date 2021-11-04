Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1st-place Minnesota gives coach PJ Fleck new 7-year contract

By DAVE CAMPBELL , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/04 01:05
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks on the radio during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Sat...

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks on the radio during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Sat...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Division-leading Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck agreed Wednesday to a new seven-year contract that lasts through the 2028 season.

Terms of the deal, which is pending approval by the university's board of regents, weren't immediately available. Fleck's base salary this year is $4.65 million, in the middle of the pack for head coaches in the 14-team Big Ten.

“This is home,” Fleck said in a statement distributed by the university. “Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey.”

Minnesota (6-2, 4-1) landed at No. 20 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings this week after beating Northwestern 41-14 for its fourth straight win.

The Gophers are alone atop the Big Ten West, with Illinois due in town on Saturday. Their biggest tests will be the rivalry games at Iowa on Nov. 13 and the regular-season finale against Wisconsin on Nov. 27, matchups that will determine the West title.

Fleck is in his fifth year at Minnesota, with a 32-21 record at the school after four seasons at Western Michigan.

“He continues to build a program that fans can take great pride in, and his student-athletes compete at a high level academically, athletically and socially. He is a tremendous recruiter and has elevated the stature of our program by an immeasurable amount,” athletic director Mark Coyle said.

Fleck, who will turn 41 on Nov. 29, last had his contract increased and extended in 2019. The Gophers finished 11-2 that year, ranked 10th in the final Associated Press poll.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Updated : 2021-11-04 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024