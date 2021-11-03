La Palma volcano: Heavy ash forces residents inside

The eruption has covered homes in ash The eruption has covered homes in ash

Authorties on the Spanish island of La Palma asked residents who live near the erupting Cumbre Viejo volcano to stay inside on Wednesday due to falling ash.

Over 7,000 people have been evacuated since the volcano first erupted on September 19.

What do we know about the situation on La Palma?

Schools have been closed and all flights canceled due to the ash.

The regional government described the air quality this week on the island as "extremely unfavorable."

La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands off Africa's northwest coast, has a population of around 85,000 people.

The eruption has damaged more than 2,000 buildings and covered hundreds of hectares with lava.

It's unclear when the volcanic activity on the island will end — scientists have said the eruption could last up to three months.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Eruption devastating for banana industry

The natural disaster has also negatively impacted the island's local economy. Banana farmers have seen their livelihoods wrecked due to the eruption.

Regional authorities estimate that the island's banana industry has been hit with €100 million ($116 million) in losses so far because of the event.

In addition to the ongoing volcanic activity, there have been seven other eruptions in La Palma's history. The first recorded eruption occurred in the 15th century.

