Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 23:45
Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's central bank on Wednesday made its second interest rate hike in as many months as consumer prices surge.

The National Bank of Poland raised the rate to 1.25%, indicating that it intends to move more forcefully against rising prices after facing criticism for not acting soon enough.

The move “suggests to us that it is taking the fight against inflation much more seriously than we had thought,” Capital Economics said in a note.

It comes after Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, said Friday that Poland's yearly inflation rate hit 6.8% in October. That's among the highest in the 27-member European Union.

Inflation has been spiking worldwide in recent months because of soaring energy prices and pent-up demand during the pandemic recovery.

In Poland, consumer prices appear set to rise even further, with a government minister saying recently that inflation could hit 8% by year's end.

Updated : 2021-11-04 02:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024