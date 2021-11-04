Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases international trade data for September, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Moderna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Airbnb Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.