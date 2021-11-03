Alexa
Giants have positive COVID test, retesting players, coaches

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 23:04
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is seen of the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov...

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is seen of the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running backs coach Burton Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and the organization is requiring all players, coaches, team personnel and management to retest for the virus on Wednesday.

Coach Joe Judge said 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Burns was the only one in that group who tested positive when retested.

Burns, who turned 69 last week, and his wife are staying in their condo, Judge said. He would not say whether the coach was experiencing any symptoms.

The Giants (2-6) were supposed to start practicing for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium at 11:10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Judge said the workout would be pushed back about 30 minutes. He added some players would not practice because of injuries and others may not depending on the COVID-19 tests.

There was a line of about 20 players waiting to be tested at a trailer the Giants use for daily COVID-19 testing.

Judge said the majority of Giants players are vaccinated. He would not say how many are not. The NFL requires team personnel to be vaccinated.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-04 00:44 GMT+08:00

