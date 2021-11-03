Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 22:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 5-0-0 3-0-1 3-0-1
Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22 1-1-1 5-1-1 1-1-0
Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22 3-0-3 2-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 21 3-1-1 2-1-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30 2-2-1 3-1-0 1-2-0
Buffalo 9 5 3 1 11 28 22 4-1-0 1-2-1 2-1-0
Toronto 10 5 4 1 11 25 29 4-1-1 1-3-0 3-1-0
Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22 4-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Detroit 10 4 4 2 10 29 34 2-1-2 2-3-0 0-3-2
New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25 3-2-1 1-1-0 1-1-1
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 0-0-0 3-2-2 0-1-1
Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 3-0-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25 2-3-1 1-0-1 0-1-0
Ottawa 9 3 5 1 7 24 30 2-3-0 1-2-1 1-1-0
Montreal 11 3 8 0 6 22 34 2-3-0 1-5-0 2-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 34 21 4-1-0 3-0-0 6-0-0
Calgary 9 6 1 2 14 31 18 1-0-2 5-1-0 0-1-1
St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 3-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0
San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 27 22 3-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 32 29 3-0-0 2-2-2 2-0-1
Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30 3-1-0 3-2-0 1-2-0
Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35 3-2-1 1-2-2 1-1-1
Nashville 9 5 4 0 10 26 24 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27 1-3-0 3-2-1 1-1-1
Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 2-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Vegas 9 4 5 0 8 21 30 2-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 18 26 1-1-1 2-3-1 0-0-1
Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 3-2-0 0-3-1 1-0-0
Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33 2-2-0 1-4-1 0-3-0
Chicago 10 1 7 2 4 22 38 1-3-1 0-4-1 0-2-0
Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42 0-3-0 0-6-1 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, Vegas 0

Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0

Montreal 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT

Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0

San Jose 5, Buffalo 3

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-04 00:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Taiwan weighing points-based entry for migrant workers starting this month
Taiwan weighing points-based entry for migrant workers starting this month