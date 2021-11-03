NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 5-0-0 3-0-1 3-0-1 Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22 1-1-1 5-1-1 1-1-0 Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22 3-0-3 2-1-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 21 3-1-1 2-1-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30 2-2-1 3-1-0 1-2-0 Buffalo 9 5 3 1 11 28 22 4-1-0 1-2-1 2-1-0 Toronto 10 5 4 1 11 25 29 4-1-1 1-3-0 3-1-0 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22 4-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Detroit 10 4 4 2 10 29 34 2-1-2 2-3-0 0-3-2 New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25 3-2-1 1-1-0 1-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 0-0-0 3-2-2 0-1-1 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 3-0-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25 2-3-1 1-0-1 0-1-0 Ottawa 9 3 5 1 7 24 30 2-3-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Montreal 11 3 8 0 6 22 34 2-3-0 1-5-0 2-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 34 21 4-1-0 3-0-0 6-0-0 Calgary 9 6 1 2 14 31 18 1-0-2 5-1-0 0-1-1 St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 3-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 27 22 3-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 32 29 3-0-0 2-2-2 2-0-1 Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30 3-1-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35 3-2-1 1-2-2 1-1-1 Nashville 9 5 4 0 10 26 24 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27 1-3-0 3-2-1 1-1-1 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 2-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Vegas 9 4 5 0 8 21 30 2-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 18 26 1-1-1 2-3-1 0-0-1 Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 3-2-0 0-3-1 1-0-0 Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33 2-2-0 1-4-1 0-3-0 Chicago 10 1 7 2 4 22 38 1-3-1 0-4-1 0-2-0 Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42 0-3-0 0-6-1 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, Vegas 0

Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0

Montreal 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT

Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0

San Jose 5, Buffalo 3

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.