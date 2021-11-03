NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|9
|8
|0
|1
|17
|36
|18
|5-0-0
|3-0-1
|3-0-1
|Carolina
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|33
|12
|5-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|24
|22
|1-1-1
|5-1-1
|1-1-0
|Washington
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|32
|22
|3-0-3
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|21
|3-1-1
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|30
|2-2-1
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|28
|22
|4-1-0
|1-2-1
|2-1-0
|Toronto
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|25
|29
|4-1-1
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|Columbus
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|22
|4-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Detroit
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|29
|34
|2-1-2
|2-3-0
|0-3-2
|New Jersey
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|21
|25
|3-2-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|18
|0-0-0
|3-2-2
|0-1-1
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|20
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|25
|2-3-1
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|Ottawa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|30
|2-3-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|22
|34
|2-3-0
|1-5-0
|2-2-0
|Edmonton
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|34
|21
|4-1-0
|3-0-0
|6-0-0
|Calgary
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|31
|18
|1-0-2
|5-1-0
|0-1-1
|St. Louis
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|15
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|San Jose
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|22
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|32
|29
|3-0-0
|2-2-2
|2-0-1
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|30
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Anaheim
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|35
|35
|3-2-1
|1-2-2
|1-1-1
|Nashville
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|26
|24
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Vancouver
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|25
|27
|1-3-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-1
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|27
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Vegas
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|21
|30
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Dallas
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|18
|26
|1-1-1
|2-3-1
|0-0-1
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|27
|3-2-0
|0-3-1
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|33
|2-2-0
|1-4-1
|0-3-0
|Chicago
|10
|1
|7
|2
|4
|22
|38
|1-3-1
|0-4-1
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|10
|0
|9
|1
|1
|13
|42
|0-3-0
|0-6-1
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 4, Vegas 0
Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0
Montreal 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT
Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO
Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT
Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0
San Jose 5, Buffalo 3
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.