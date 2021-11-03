SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|21
|11
|Evansville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|20
|15
|Quad City
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|23
|14
|Fayetteville
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|12
|5
|Knoxville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9
|7
|Pensacola
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|15
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|5
|19
|27
|Peoria
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Roanoke
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|16
|Macon
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|18
|Vermilion County
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.