SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 11 Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15 Quad City 6 4 1 0 1 9 23 14 Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5 Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 9 7 Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15 Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27 Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5 Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16 Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18 Vermilion County 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.