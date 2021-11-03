Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Health care workers in Greece protest mandatory vaccines

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 19:17
Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans and h...
Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans durin...
Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans durin...

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans and h...

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans durin...

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans durin...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek health care workers protested in central Athens against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession Wednesday, a day after the government imposed more restrictions on unvaccinated Greeks amid a spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners outside the parliament building, protesting regulations that call for unvaccinated health care workers to be suspended from their jobs.

Health care unions have said they do not oppose the vaccines but object to them being required. Vaccines against the coronavirus are compulsory for workers in Greece's health care sector and those working in care homes for the elderly.

On Tuesday, Greece reported a record 6,700 new daily COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths, bringing the total in the country of around 11 million to over 750,000 infections and more than 16,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Intensive care units for COVID-19 patients are at over 28% capacity, while regular coronavirus wards in hospitals are nearly half full, officials said.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Tuesday that tougher restrictions would be imposed as of Saturday for all unvaccinated people in Greece.

Anyone without a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 will need to display a negative PCR or rapid test, conducted at their own cost at a private facility, for access to a wide range of facilities, including banks, public services, shops, hair salons and entertainment venues.

Public and private sector employees will also have to take two tests per week, up from the current one, to enter their workplaces.

Around 61% of Greece’s total population has been fully vaccinated, and people age 12 and over are eligible for shots. Booster shots are available for those over 50, and will be available starting Friday to all adults who received their last vaccine dose six months earlier.

Updated : 2021-11-03 21:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan