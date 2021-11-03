Taiwan police find 10 homemade grenades in illegally parked car

Police in Taoyuan found grenades, drugs and bullets in two different illegally parked cars Wednesday. Police in Taoyuan found grenades, drugs and bullets in two different illegally parked cars Wednesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police officers checking an illegally parked vehicle in Taoyuan City early in the morning came in for a surprise when they found 10 homemade grenades as well as heroin inside the car, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 3).

When the officers approached the vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the driver, Chen (陳), 21, acted nervously, the Liberty Times reported. When they looked inside the car, they found the grenades, a limited amount of heroin, an air gun, and a machete.

The grenades were made using elements of fireworks, with Chen probably wanting to use them for revenge or extortion, police said. He claimed he had found the explosives, but investigators said they would find out the origin of the grenades as well as Chen’s motives.

Just an hour later, in another part of Taoyuan City, police found 47 bullets in another illegally parked car. The driver, a man named Sun (孫), 32, was unable or unwilling to provide an explanation for the presence of the rounds in his car.