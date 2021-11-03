Alexa
Sweden: Man dies, kills another in concert venue descent

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 18:30
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the 7th floor of a culture center in Sweden and landed on the other, police said.

The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue Tuesday night died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.

A woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, had been scheduled at the culture center on Tuesday night, but the event was canceled, according to Swedish media.

The culture center in the city of Uppsala hosts concerts and other meetings in an eight-story building with a mirrored façade and angled metal sheets reminiscent of crystal. The venue's website said it would be closed from Wednesday until Friday because of the deaths.

"We are all shocked by the tragic accident and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families," a message on the website said.

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul plan in the 80-year-old's descent from the 7th floor.

Updated : 2021-11-03 20:02 GMT+08:00

