Scotland wins toss, fields against New Zealand at T20

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 18:21
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer won the toss and chose to field against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

New Zealand retained the same team which thrashed India by eight wickets on Sunday.

Coetzer missed his team’s four-wicket defeat against Namibia in Group 2 because of a bruised finger but is fit to play as Scotland takes on New Zealand for the first time since the 2009 edition.

Coetzer replaced Craig Wallace while Alasdair Evans came in for Josh Davey, who is injured. Scotland had a successful start to its T20 World Cup, winning all three qualifying matches before losing two straight games in the Super 12s to Namibia and Afghanistan.

New Zealand, which lost to Pakistan, needs to win its remaining three games — against Scotland, Afghanistan and Namibia — to advance to the semifinals.

Pakistan has already advanced after winning four matches.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-03 20:01 GMT+08:00

