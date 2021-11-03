Alexa
Syrian boy donates treasured 1 Euro coin in support of Taiwan

Syrian refugee students attending Tzu Chi’s El Menahil School in Istanbul give back

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/03 17:45
Ali Al-Aboudi, a second grade Syrian refugee, leaves a heartwarming note with his 1 Euro donation to Taiwan. (CNA, El Menahil School photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to a fundraising event held by the Menahil School, students from over 700 Syrian refugee families have donated change to support Taiwan in purchasing vaccines.

According to CNA, teachers at the school launched the event on June 30, and students and families jumped at the chance to give back to Taiwan. On Saturday (Oct. 30), the Menahil School counted 16,309 coins received from the third wave of donations, totaling 7355.2 Turkish liras (NT$21,200.53).

Hu Kuang-chung (胡光中), director of the Turkish branch of Tzu Chi Foundation, told CNA that volunteers had found a 1 Euro coin mixed with the second wave of donations. It was wrapped up in a note, written in Arabic by Ali Al-Aboudi, a second-grader at the Menahil School.

“This coin is precious to me because it contains memory, but it is not as precious as people in need. Syria loves Taiwan,” read the note.

The school found the boy and spoke to his family, curious to know how a refugee child would possess a Euro coin, reported CNA. Ali’s father Mustafa Al-Aboudi thus revealed the story behind the coin.

Ali Al-Aboudi. (CNA, El Menahil School photo)

Around three years ago, Mustafa found the coin, which is not usable in Turkey. He handed it to Ali, who was five-and-a-half years old at the time, telling him, “This coin is very precious, but it cannot be used here. Keep it well.”

CNA cited him as telling the school in surprise that he was not aware his son had kept the coin all this time. He was glad his son heeded his advice and contributed his most prized possession to helping Taiwan, which has helped the family over many years.

El Menahil International School was founded by the Tzu Chi Foundation in 2015 to help Syrian families build their new life in Turkey by offering education, per the school’s website. It aims to steer children away from working in unregulated and unsafe jobs and protect them from kidnapping, trafficking, abuse, or forced labor, to which refugees are vulnerable.
