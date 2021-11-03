From Taiwan to the World: an astrophotographer’s pursuit of aurora borealis

At around 9 p.m., Oct. 11, aurora borealis in the Alaskan night sky reaches Kp 6, enough to create shadows of people on the ground. (P.K. Chen photo) At around 9 p.m., Oct. 11, aurora borealis in the Alaskan night sky reaches Kp 6, enough to create shadows of people on the ground. (P.K. Chen photo)

Oct. 11, 2021. At around 9 p.m., a G2 geomagnetic storm occurred.

Aurora blasts are a type of special astronomical phenomenon that greets viewers by chance only. They are caused by coronal mass ejections (CME), in which the sun releases vast waves of plasma and magnetic field.

High energy particles are sent flying through space, then guided by Earth’s magnetic field lines to reach the vicinity of the North and South poles; not the poles themselves, however. The aurora belt forms around Russia, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland, attracting tourists to visit those countries.

Yet in winter, when the warmth of the North Atlantic current collides with the cold air above the Arctic Sea, snowfall obstructs the view.

To pursue auroras, one cannot follow set itineraries and schedules. It is not simply about a couple of tips found in random online articles.

A G2 magnetic storm is rare. In my experience of aurora-watching, I have only encountered G1 level storms. Even rarer is its coincidence with a clear night sky at high altitudes.



The appearance of brilliant aurora draws gasps and exclamations from spectators. (P.K. Chen photo)

The weather in Alaska was clear during the day on Oct. 11. Yet as a lover of starry skies, I had to suppress my joy and hide it from God — lest He decided to take it away.

Before dusk, I made sure my camera gear and winter clothes were ready to go and headed directly towards the observation site as soon as I finished dinner. As expected, an aurora appeared in the sky, glowing green near the bottom and red near the top, high above the spectators.

Soon, the magnificent aurora had the crowd crying out in excitement as they saw their shadows form on the ground from the sheer brightness. The air bubbled with delighted murmurs as everyone marveled at nature’s wonder.

However, the peak brightness did not last for long. The light greenness persisted in the night sky, signaling to us that we were still under the aurora belt.

All the members of the observation crew returned to their cabins for a break, spirits still high from the event. Yet this was just a prelude.

At 3 a.m., an even more spectacular show beyond imagining began. This was nature’s way of showing us there are only things that one cannot dream up; nothing is beyond its capability.

To pursue auroras, one must understand that this gift from nature is not bestowed upon anyone. We must be humble before nature and pay respect where it is due.

(Translation by Stephanie Chiang)



Nature puts on a second, even more majestic show at 3 a.m., Oct. 12. (P.K. Chen photo)