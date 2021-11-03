Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list

Food sits on a desk at a quarantine hotel facility in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug. 13, 2021. Food sits on a desk at a quarantine hotel facility in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug. 13, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Wednesday (Nov. 3) removed the remaining three countries from its high-risk list, meaning all arrivals will now have more options on quarantine locations but must shoulder the cost themselves.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said following the removal, all visitors arriving in Taiwan will be required to stay at either a designated hotel or centralized quarantine center for their 14-day isolation. The measure takes effect Saturday (Nov. 6).

Previously, passengers from high-risk countries were required to quarantine at centralized facilities, which the government paid for.

According to the CECC, the measure to differentiate visitors based on the level of COVID-19 transmission threat was implemented in June to better keep the raging Delta variant at bay. As of Oct. 31, 28 cases of the highly contagious strain have been identified.

Having gained experience in coping with Delta outbreaks and with Taiwan reporting zero or single-digit local infections since late August, the CECC decided it is reasonable to drop the restrictions. However, the measure can be resumed at any time, as the situation evolves.

Still, all arrivals are required to undergo three screenings. These include a PCR test upon arrival and at the end of their quarantine as well as one rapid test during their isolation period. Also, they will need to provide a negative COVID PCR report issued within three days of their flight.

Those entering Taiwan between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, 2022, must be subject to a 14-day quarantine and seven days of self-health monitoring as part of the pandemic control effort ahead of the Lunar New Year.