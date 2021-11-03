Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Miller scores in overtime, Canucks rally to beat Rangers 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 13:16
Miller scores in overtime, Canucks rally to beat Rangers 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Tuesday night.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, Vancouver rallied with a pair of goals, and goaltender Thatcher Demko forced extra time with solid saves in the final minutes.

Demko stopped 20 of 22 shots. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves for the Rangers.

Miller and Vasily Podkolzin scored in regulation for the Canucks (4-5-1), who won at home for the first time this season and snapped a three-game losing streak. Conor Garland contributed a pair of assists.

The Rangers (6-2-2) got goals from Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Adam Fox had two assists.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Edmonton on Friday night.

Canucks: Host Nashville on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-03 15:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel