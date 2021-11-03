Taipei Jazz Festival 2021 to feature award-winning Taiwanese musical artists

Taipei Jazz Festival 2021 will kick off on Nov. 27. (Department of Cultural Affairs, Taipei City Government photo) Taipei Jazz Festival 2021 will kick off on Nov. 27. (Department of Cultural Affairs, Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei Jazz Festival will feature Taiwanese award-winning musicians and will be held on three consecutive weekends beginning Nov. 27.

The jazz festival will showcase a total of 22 musical artists over a total of five days. The lineup features rapper Soft Lipa, who won best male Mandarin singer at the Golden Melody Awards (GMA) this year, and young Taiwanese R&B talent Whyte (also known as ?te), who was named the best new artist at the GMAs and famous for her catchy lo-fi music.

Curated by the founder of Downtown Music, Wang Si-yu (王斯禹), the series of concerts are expected to bring chill vibes to the audience. Three playlists made by Streetvoice editors will also help the crowds relax, according to Taipei City's Department of Cultural Affairs.

The five-day event will kick off at Zhongcheng Park in Tianmu on Nov. 27. Musical groups for that day include Jose Garcia Band, Sonus de Gaia, and Groove Station. For the weekend of Dec. 4, Whyte, Voice Traveler, and Bazaar will give performances at the outdoor plaza of the Taipei Music Center.

On the weekend of Dec. 10, Soft Lipa, Roberto Zayas, and R&B musician Julia Wu will play at Daan Forest Park. Additionally, there will be musicians playing at each of the four park exits.

For more information, please visit the Jazz Festival's Facebook.