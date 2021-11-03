Fall scores in first half, LAFC plays Whitecaps to 1-1 draw

A young soccer fan with makeup and head dress holds a sign before an MLS soccer match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Los Angeles FC Tuesday, ... A young soccer fan with makeup and head dress holds a sign before an MLS soccer match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Los Angeles FC Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall , top, collides with Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tue... Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall , top, collides with Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall, front, falls after a collision with Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome during the first half of an MLS ... Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall, front, falls after a collision with Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, left, gives up a goal to Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, right, during the first half of an MLS... Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, left, gives up a goal to Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango, right, controls the ball while defended by Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown during the first half of ... Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango, right, controls the ball while defended by Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu go for a head ball during the first half of an MLS socc... Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu go for a head ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles FC forward Brian Rodriguez, left, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tu... Los Angeles FC forward Brian Rodriguez, left, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome (11) jumps to celebrate his goal against Los Angeles FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesd... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome (11) jumps to celebrate his goal against Los Angeles FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mamadou Fall scored in first-half stoppage time and LAFC played the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

The result means the Portland Timbers have clinched a playoff berth. The Whitecaps (12-9-12) need a point against Seattle on Sunday to clinch, and LAFC (12-12-9) is in a must-win situation versus Colorado on Decision Day.

Cristian Dajome found the back of the net in the 14th minute for his 10th goal of the season for Vancouver.

Fall was originally called offside on his goal, but it was overturned after a video review.

Carlos Vela, the 2019 MVP who is returning from an injury that saw him sidelined 11 straight matches, entered in the 72nd for LAFC.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports