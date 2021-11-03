Alexa
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers

CECC signs off on measures resuming entry of migrant workers, effective immediately

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/03 14:48
Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung

Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday (Nov. 3) that the center had on Tuesday approved the Ministry of Labor’s (MOL) proposal to resume entry of migrant workers into the country, effective immediately, RTI reported.

As numbers of Taiwan’s COVID-19 cases have been hovering around single digits, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said Tuesday that her ministry had earlier sent the proposal to the CECC for approval.

Chen said during a hearing at the country’s legislature Wednesday, “The CECC signed off on the measures related to the entry of migrant workers into the country yesterday, and their entry can be processed immediately.”

However, the CECC head suggested that the number of migrant workers entering the country may be decreased after Dec. 14 and entry could be temporarily suspended during the Lunar New Year, when an estimated 40,000 overseas Taiwanese will return.
Hsu Ming-chun

