Fortnite leaving China amid video game crackdown

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. game developer Epic Games said on Monday (Nov. 1) it is pulling the plug on its three-year “testing” of Fortnite in China.

In an update on its Chinese website, Epic Games announced that the popular battle-royale shooting game would shut down on Nov. 15. New users were unable to create accounts as of Nov. 1, according to CNBC.

To meet Chinese regulations, Epic released a Chinese version of Fortnite — called “Fortress Night” — in April 2018 through a partnership with Chinese tech giant Tencent, who owns a 40% stake in Epic Games. The Chinese version included gameplay and monetization changes, in addition to different character graphics to satisfy regulators, according to Techcrunch.

Video games in China need to jump through several hurdles before they are approved to roll out in the country, while Western games are usually required to be heavily censored, per CNBC. Tencent has been unable to secure a license to officially launch Fortress Night, according to the SCMP.

Earlier this year, Beijing announced even more gaming restrictions by limiting the time people under 18 could spend playing games online to only three hours a week. This combined with lower monetization possibilities due to microtransaction restrictions could be the reason Epic decided to pull the plug, Techcrunch said.