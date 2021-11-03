Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fortnite leaving China amid video game crackdown

Chinese version of ‘Fortress Night’ game will shut down on Nov. 15

  120
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/03 14:33
Fortress Night. (Fortnite China image)

Fortress Night. (Fortnite China image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. game developer Epic Games said on Monday (Nov. 1) it is pulling the plug on its three-year “testing” of Fortnite in China.

In an update on its Chinese website, Epic Games announced that the popular battle-royale shooting game would shut down on Nov. 15. New users were unable to create accounts as of Nov. 1, according to CNBC.

To meet Chinese regulations, Epic released a Chinese version of Fortnite — called “Fortress Night” — in April 2018 through a partnership with Chinese tech giant Tencent, who owns a 40% stake in Epic Games. The Chinese version included gameplay and monetization changes, in addition to different character graphics to satisfy regulators, according to Techcrunch.

Video games in China need to jump through several hurdles before they are approved to roll out in the country, while Western games are usually required to be heavily censored, per CNBC. Tencent has been unable to secure a license to officially launch Fortress Night, according to the SCMP.

Earlier this year, Beijing announced even more gaming restrictions by limiting the time people under 18 could spend playing games online to only three hours a week. This combined with lower monetization possibilities due to microtransaction restrictions could be the reason Epic decided to pull the plug, Techcrunch said.
Fortnite
Fortress Night
Epic Games
Tencent

RELATED ARTICLES

‘No illicit affairs, cults or separatism’: leaked CCP guidelines draw boundaries for South Korean comics
‘No illicit affairs, cults or separatism’: leaked CCP guidelines draw boundaries for South Korean comics
2021/10/13 14:35
Chinese audio app Ximalaya drops plans for IPO in US
Chinese audio app Ximalaya drops plans for IPO in US
2021/09/10 10:47
Taiwan’s TSMC gains as Tencent, Alibaba lose market value
Taiwan’s TSMC gains as Tencent, Alibaba lose market value
2021/09/03 11:47
Asia's gaming stocks plunge after China tightens rules for young video gamers
Asia's gaming stocks plunge after China tightens rules for young video gamers
2021/08/31 13:24
Taiwan's TSMC squeezes out Tencent to become Asia's most valuable company
Taiwan's TSMC squeezes out Tencent to become Asia's most valuable company
2021/08/03 21:01

Updated : 2021-11-03 15:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel